Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Clearstead Trust LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.3% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.2 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $16.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.94. 43,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

