Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is HFR Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after buying an additional 323,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $17.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.43. 66,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. The company has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.49 and a 200 day moving average of $497.60.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

