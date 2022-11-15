Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $79,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $14.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.22. 74,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

