Cowen Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $22.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
Outset Medical Price Performance
Shares of OM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 661,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,693. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $943.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical
Institutional Trading of Outset Medical
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Outset Medical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Further Reading
