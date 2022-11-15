Cowen Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $22.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of OM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 661,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,693. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $943.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $991,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,131 shares of company stock worth $901,968. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Outset Medical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

