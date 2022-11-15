Craig Hallum Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $14.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CSSE opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.