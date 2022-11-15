Craig Hallum Lowers Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $14.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CSSE opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 24.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

