Craig Hallum Trims Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Target Price to $1.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.90% from the company’s previous close.

NLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 38.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 69,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

