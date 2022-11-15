Craig Hallum Trims Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Target Price to $1.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.90% from the company’s previous close.
NLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.
Nautilus Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $8.42.
Institutional Trading of Nautilus
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus (NLS)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.