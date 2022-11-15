Craig Hallum Trims XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Target Price to $85.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
XPEL Stock Up 0.4 %
XPEL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. 160,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. XPEL has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter worth $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 5,887.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 264,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 141.7% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 216,213 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
