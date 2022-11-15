Credit Suisse Group Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $3.30

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.43 to $3.30 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTLY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.30. 30,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.69. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 1.86 and a 12 month high of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
