Credit Suisse Group Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $3.30

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.43 to $3.30 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTLY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 2.30. 30,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.69. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 1.86 and a 12 month high of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,445 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,048,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after buying an additional 177,447 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 46,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 738,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 188,749 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

