Credit Suisse Group Increases AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $95.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

