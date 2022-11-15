Cristina F. Mcquistion Sells 3,067 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. 49,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,705. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,217,000 after acquiring an additional 173,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

