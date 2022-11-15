Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole Sells 10,507 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 25th, Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

