Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole Sells 10,507 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20.
NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
