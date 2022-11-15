Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 665,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,701.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CROMF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

