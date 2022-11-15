Crown Advisors Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Greenbrier Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

