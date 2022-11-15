Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Entravision Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 22.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,387,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1,542.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,510. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $471.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

