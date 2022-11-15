Crypto International Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.41 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00003347 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $526,596.67 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto International has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00586292 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.45 or 0.30538985 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.56397546 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $710,209.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

