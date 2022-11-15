CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 106,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $707,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.54%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

