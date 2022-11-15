CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.