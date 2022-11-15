Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 13,500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

