Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 3,750 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

