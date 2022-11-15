Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Trading Down 2.4 %

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

