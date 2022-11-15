Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 5,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International stock opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

TFI International Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.