Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 5,175 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

