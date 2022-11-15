Cummins Inc. (CMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $20.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of CMI opened at $249.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,688 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after buying an additional 49,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cummins by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after buying an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 26.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after buying an additional 68,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 291,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

