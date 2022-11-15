Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) SVP Sells $1,905,199.20 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $1,905,199.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,658,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tony Satterthwaite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $1,902,956.60.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $1,195,350.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88.

Cummins stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average is $212.87. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

