CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CURE Pharmaceutical Stock Up 6.0 %

CURR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 50,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Get CURE Pharmaceutical alerts:

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 451.28% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

Read More

