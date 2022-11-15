CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Up 37.3% in October

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the October 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 412.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVSGF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.08) to GBX 2,370 ($27.85) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CVS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CVSGF remained flat at $22.97 on Monday. CVS Group has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Further Reading

