CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CVS traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $98.44. 139,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.