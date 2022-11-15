CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,445,500 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 3,249,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,455.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CyberAgent in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYAGF remained flat at $7.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Featured Stories

