Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CYTH stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.50. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

