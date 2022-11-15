Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance
CYTH stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.50. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $8.30.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
