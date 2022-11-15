D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Invests $57,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tellurian by 151.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tellurian by 14.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,038,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Tellurian by 38.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.25. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

