D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $90.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

