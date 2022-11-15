D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $90.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.
DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
DHI traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.