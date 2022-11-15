DA Davidson Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $99.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.08.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.