DA Davidson Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $99.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.08.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

