DA Davidson Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $99.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.08.
Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
