DA Davidson Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $11.50

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at DA Davidson to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

CarGurus Price Performance

CARG traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,586. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $53,756,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 141.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,589,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 932,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 754.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 622,016 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 40.0% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 422,341 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

