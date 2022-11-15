DA Davidson Lowers Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target to $1.70

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson to $1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGIO. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Edgio to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Edgio alerts:

Edgio Trading Up 6.3 %

EGIO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,745. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. Edgio has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.