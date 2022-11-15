DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) and McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) and McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DallasNews and McClatchy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DallasNews -3.61% -20.52% -7.74% McClatchy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of DallasNews shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of DallasNews shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of McClatchy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DallasNews $154.37 million 0.16 -$470,000.00 ($1.02) -4.52 McClatchy $709.52 million 0.00 -$411.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares DallasNews and McClatchy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DallasNews has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McClatchy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DallasNews and McClatchy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A McClatchy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

McClatchy beats DallasNews on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications. It also offers commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and shared mail packaging services. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; digital and marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi- channel digital advertising and marketing services campaigns, as well as operates Medium Giant, a full-service agency. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services. The company distributes content, including video products, through its owned and operated Websites and mobile applications, third-party search and ad exchanges, social media platforms, and electronic editions of its daily newspapers, as well as its printed daily newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. On February 13, 2020, The The McClatchy Company, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

