Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 154.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DPBSF remained flat at 50.78 during trading hours on Monday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of 50.78 and a 1-year high of 50.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Dry Operator, and Tanker Operator. The Asset Management segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

