Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Cowen

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Insider Activity at Danimer Scientific

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Danimer Scientific news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $395,466.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,999.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,327 shares of company stock worth $506,467. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

