Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Cowen

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
