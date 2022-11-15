DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $108.08 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00005208 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $108.08 million and $2.41 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

