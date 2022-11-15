Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,969 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy accounts for 3.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Daqo New Energy worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,564,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 175.5% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 475,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,643 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 146.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139,895 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,082,000.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. 13,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,264. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

