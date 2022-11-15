David Hornik Sells 396,542 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) Director David Hornik sold 396,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $3,933,696.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Up 11.9 %

FSLY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,205,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

