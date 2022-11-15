David Ranken Gammon Sells 35,000 Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider David Ranken Gammon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.45), for a total transaction of £490,000 ($575,793.18).

Frontier Developments Stock Up 0.1 %

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,420 ($16.69) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,291.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,361.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The stock has a market cap of £559.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5,672.00. Frontier Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,066 ($12.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,615 ($30.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($21.80) to GBX 1,800 ($21.15) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,326.25 ($27.34).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

