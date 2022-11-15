Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 3,045,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVDCF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.20) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($7.94) to €8.00 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.16) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

