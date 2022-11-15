DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in October

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.35. 35,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.84. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $81.68 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.9631 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DBS Group from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

