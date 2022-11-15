DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 32.3% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1.93 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00119967 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00231123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028945 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000337 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,751,692 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.