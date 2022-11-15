Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lowered by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $52,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

DE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.81. 23,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.82 and a 200-day moving average of $352.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.