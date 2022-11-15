Defira (FIRA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,564.34

Defira (FIRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Defira has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Defira has a market capitalization of $86.16 million and $6,564.34 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defira token can now be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Defira

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.08658374 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,276.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

