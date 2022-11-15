DeltaFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $14,848.87 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

