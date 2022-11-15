DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.18%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair restated an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

