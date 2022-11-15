DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.