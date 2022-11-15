DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.89.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.