Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €68.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($69.07) to €68.00 ($70.10) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.08) to €6.40 ($6.60) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($69.07) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KBC Group from €59.90 ($61.75) to €61.00 ($62.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY remained flat at $26.26 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,315. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

About KBC Group

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

